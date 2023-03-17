Genshin Impact welcomes Mika: trailer for the new fighter

After the arrival of Dehya at the stage 3.5 of Genshin Impact, it was time to welcome a further unreleased character confezionato dagli authori di MiHoYo.

Il next combattente a mettere piede on the continent of Teyvat sarà Mikaalso I notice eat piuma guide. Giovane and infervorato dal sogno divenire un girono typographer, the ragazzo is legato all’elemento cryo ed è armato di lance. Part of the order of the Cavalieri di Favonius, Mika si occupa di stilare mappe per gli esploratori di Teyvat e di indicare loro i migliori percorsi da percorrere. With his attività di ricognizione ed explorazione, the young man passionately drives his own professional attività, without renouncing agli scontri with nemici that he contrasts by challenging his lance.

To introduce Mika to Viaggiatori, the team of MiHoYo has published a cousin trailer Dedicated to the character, who can be seen directly in opening this news. The film offers a cousin assaggio dello stile di combattimento dell’eroe, confirming the possibility of ricorrere to Mika to offer support to other characters of Genshin Impact. The typographer is infatti in degree of enjoyment of his own ability to I will restore punti salute agli alleati presenti sul campo di battaglia.

In attendance to assist all’esordio di Baizhu and Kevah all’interno di Genshin Impact, è dunque tempo di attende also novità su Mika.