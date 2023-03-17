Motorola’s next foldable could disappoint

UA new rumor shared by the MySmartPrice website indicates that Motorola’s next foldable screen phone has already been chosen, noting that the device will have a battery with less capacity than its predecessor.

A Publication states that the device will be marketed under the name Razr+ 2023, with the ‘+’ possibly referring to the fact that the mobile phone has a larger external screen than its predecessor.

Still regarding the Razr 2022, it seems that the Razr + 2023 will have an (even) smaller battery. While the previous model had a 3,500mAh battery, the Razr+ 2023 is expected to be equipped with a 2,850mAh battery.

It is still early to have guarantees but, taking into account that the announcement should be soon, it will be a matter of time until we have confirmation from Motorola itself.

