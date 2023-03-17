400 euros discount: vacuum robot with wiping function Ecovacs Deebot X1e Omni at a bargain price

In times when the work-life balance is becoming more and more important, people are of course happy to hand over household chores. A smart way to save time and work is to use a robot vacuum with a mop function. Appropriately, Amazon is currently offering the “ECOVACS DEEBOT X1e OMNI Robot Vacuum Cleaner” at the top price of 899 euros, which corresponds to a discount of 31% compared to the median price of the last 90 days of 1,299 euros. In the last three months, the vacuum robot was therefore significantly more expensive. As the user reviews show, this model is apparently even more in demand than the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra or iRobot Roomba i3. These robots are also well rated and available with great discounts. However, the current hammer prices also have a catch: the items are usually sold out quickly.

Vacuum robot with wiping function: The discounted ECOVACS DEEBOT X1e OMNI can do that

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1e OMNI is a powerful vacuum robot with a wiping function that should do the housework for you. With a high suction power of 5000 Pa, this robot vacuum is suitable for both hard floors and carpets. In addition, the self-washing, self-hot-air-drying and self-draining dock promises minimal maintenance. The AIVI obstacle detection also enables the robot to move around your home without any problems. Furniture or other objects should not be damaged. In addition, the DEEBOT X1e OMNI is equipped with “OZMO Turbo 2.0 Technology” and the Yiko voice assistant, so you can easily control the robot with voice commands. With a running time of 260 minutes per charge, it is also suitable for large areas.

Vacuum robot with wiping function: Other offers such as Roborock S7 Pro Ultra

A vacuum robot with a mopping function like the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 e OMNI offers a number of advantages over conventional vacuum cleaners and manual mopping. On the one hand, you save time and effort because the robot does the cleaning tasks independently. In addition, a vacuum robot is quieter than conventional vacuum cleaners, which means, at least on paper, that you can stay in your apartment while cleaning. Last but not least, you save yourself the cleaning power, if you have already considered one. Calculated over the year, it hits a good hole in the budget. In addition, you have to find someone who you want to give unrestricted access to your apartment in the first place. In any case, allergy sufferers and cat lovers should appreciate a vacuum robot with a wiping function. Although the corresponding devices are not exactly cheap, Amazon grants discounts on many models compared to the manufacturer’s price. For example, you can also buy the often mentioned Roborock S7 Pro Ultra or iRobot Roomba i3 much cheaper.

Other offers: vacuum robots with and without wiping function

Metabo professional tools: Up to 51% on 18V battery, cordless screwdriver, chop saw, angle grinder and much more.

More than a vacuum robot with a wiping function: Top offers in our Daily Deals

In addition to the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1e OMNI you can find it on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.