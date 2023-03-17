GPT-4: The new Artificial Intelligence chatbot is already active, try it for free

the technology of Artificial Intelligence GPT-4 It’s already available, click ahead Microsoft Bing in its use. The new chatbot represents the most advanced language processing model to date.

The best: your test it’s totally free.

But if you want to have an option with greater scope, the subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, the OpenAI chatbot, they only have to pay 20 dollars per month. This is the cost of the premium service, according to the BBC.

GPT-4 is a type of generative AI, which uses algorithms and predictive text to create new content, according to the description entered by the user.

In the case of the GPT system, its training helps to maintain conversations with users, in any language. As Xataka explains, “its algorithms analyze the words you write, understand their order, their meaning and interpret what you mean”, to later “generate a response based on the information with which it has been trained”.

But what are they GPT-4 advances compared to previous deliveries?

The improvements of GPT-4, the new Artificial Intelligence chatbot

Compared to previous versions, the improvements are enormous. For example: it can process up to 25 thousand words, eight times more than ChatGPT 3.5.

comprise images in addition to text. Thanks to this, you can send a photo and the machine interprets it, according to what you request.

It also has “more advanced reasoning skills”, in the words of OpenAI, quoted by the BBC.

And, in addition, links are strengthened with the Duolingo language learning app, along with Be My Eyes, An app for people with visual disabilities.

They maintain the generation of text, such as scripts, poems or essays, but with greater detail and without as many errors as in previous versions.

In order to enjoy GPT-4 You just have to enter the links that we will leave below. As we have said, one option is free and the other is paid.

In the case of Microsoft Bing, you just have to click here.

If you want to enter ChatGPT Plus, from OpenAI, enter the following link.