Gente de Zona premieres the song Por ah

MIAMI.- The Cuban urban music do Local People winners of seven Latin Grammys and 12 Latin Billboard’s, premiere over therea song with a catchy rhythm that will make all the artists’ fans dance.

“The celebration and joy are once again the great protagonists of For ah, a dance-oriented song, which is accompanied by a video clip filmed in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at the Villa Tartaruga resort,” the production reported in a statement.

The audiovisual shows Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom, members of Gente de Zona, arriving at a bar accompanied by their respective partners, where they are waited by a group of friends for the dancing and rumba to begin.

In the lyrics of the song, a man through social networks courts the person who will be his partner and unexpectedly both triumph in love.

And finally I came in / here and there I gave him what he deserves / here and there they went once and several times / I know you’re bad but it doesn’t seem like it, goes the chorus of the song. What I have with her is crazy / it’s more than an illness / she likes what I give her and I like what she gives me / she has her charm and that provokes me / I like her so much, but she’s short.

The video was made by Pedro Vazquez, like the others that make up the series Too much of six chapters, which are released at different times and which, together, will make up a long video.

over there It is also the fourth single from Gente de Zona’s next album titled Too much. Happy, Too y Hey Marticahave been well received.