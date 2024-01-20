Alec Baldwin is again accused of involuntary manslaughter on a film set

LOS ANGELES.- American actor Alec Baldwin was again charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting that occurred on a filming set in 2021, the prosecutor reported.

Baldwin, 65, had already been accused a year ago of the death of his cinematographer while scenes for his film were being filmed. Rust in the state of New Mexico.

However, the prosecution dropped the charges in April, arguing that new facts had emerged that required further investigation and forensic analysis.

According to the indictment formalized this Friday, a grand jury concluded that there is probable cause against Baldwin, either for negligent use of a firearm or lack of caution.

Statement from Alec Baldwin’s attorneys

“We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, reacted in a statement sent to AFP.

Baldwin, actor and producer of the cowboy film, was brandishing a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals on October 21, 2021 at the Bonanza Creek ranch when a shot was fired, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The Hollywood star pleaded not guilty to the charges last year and has maintained in interviews that he did not fire the gun.

However, forensic experts hired by the prosecution concluded that Baldwin had to exert some pressure on the trigger for the gun to fire.

Up to 18 months in prison

If found guilty, Baldwin risks a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

The film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in Hutchins’ death; Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.

According to the investigations, Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of the props, would have placed a real bullet in the gun that Baldwin had to manipulate and which had to load only fake ammunition.

The young gunsmith pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Authorities found other bullets on the filming set during the investigations, but it has not been explained how this ammunition ended up there.

The first assistant director, David Halls, who put the gun in Baldwin’s hands on the day of the tragedy, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was sentenced to six months of probation in March of last year.

Hutchins’ death shocked Hollywood, reviving past tragedies and prompting calls to ban firearms on studios.

The case also sparked a series of lawsuits against Baldwin and the film’s producers.

“We look forward to the trial that will determine whether he should be charged in Halyna’s death,” said Gloria Allred, who represents Hutchins’ parents and sister in a civil suit against the actor. 30 Rock.

“They continue to search for the truth about what happened the day Halyna Hutchins was tragically shot and killed,” Allred added in his statement.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of the cinematographer, had also initiated legal action against Baldwin, but reached an agreement in 2022 and became the executive producer of Rust.

After a pause due to the tragedy, filming of the film concluded last year in Montana under the reins of Souza.

