Geoff Keighley has ‘Lots to share shortly’

Late last night it was revealed that Ubisoft has decided to skip E3 2023 and instead hold a separate one Ubisoft Forwardstream on June 12. However, we didn’t get a specific explanation as to why they’re doing this at E3, but The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley could possibly be involved in some way.

Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio host Parris Lilly commented on all this on Twitter, writing:

“Instead of E3 there should be “Games Week LA”. Summer Game Fest kicks it off and afterwards Publishers hold their digital and in person media events during the week with a two day fan festival for the public. It’s essentially E3 but allows publishers to do their own events.”

This led to Keighley publishing the response “Lots to share soon!”. So it seems that Keighley is actually planning something, and it’s not too far-fetched to think that Ubisoft’s withdrawal from E3 could be related to this.

Whatever it is, we’re officially curious, Keighley rarely disappoints and it looks like June will be very interesting for gamers regardless of E3.