Georgina’s vacation without Cristiano at Disneyland

Georgina Rodriguez is, without a doubt, one of the names of this weekend. It was in Paris, where she shone at Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the catwalk in a Vetements dress made from a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt from when he played for Manchester United.

But, in addition to that, he took advantage of his trip to spend a few days in Disneylandwhere he went with all his children, Cristiano Jr., the twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana. With everyone, less with Cristiano Ronaldo himselfwho has stayed in Saudi Arabia.

For her part, Georgina enjoyed each and every one of the attractions in the tourist, recreational and vacation complex. And, as it could not be otherwise, she also wanted to immortalize each of the encounters they experienced with the true stars of the place.

The one from Jaca has turned to her Instagram profile to share with your more than 57.5 million followers a carousel of images in which she appears, both alone and accompanied, in the French capital. First, posing alone next to the famous Disney castle, Le Chteau de la Belle au Bois Dormant.

Afterwards, Georgina herself appeared next to little Eva, who appeared dressed like a storybook princess and wearing a coat. An image that is accompanied by others in the family, along with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck and Belle, from Beauty and the Beast.

And, in addition, they had the opportunity to meet another of the idols of the little ones, Spider-Man, with whom Cristiano Jr. and Mateo posed. Some images that Georgina has also included in the carousel published on her profile.

Where was Cristiano?

The model took advantage of her trip to Paris to make a stop at Disneyland. A trip he made without Cristiano Ronaldo, who stayed in Arabia to attend to his commitments with Al Nassr FCdespite the fact that he had to watch the last match from the stands because it was sanctioned.