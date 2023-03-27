German traffic light coalition continues to advise on controversial issues

The heads of the traffic light coalition in Germany continue to negotiate in the Chancellery. According to information from the German Press Agency, the talks between the SPD, Greens and FDP on a number of conflict issues are still ongoing. A long session well into the night had already been expected in advance.

At the meeting, the parties want to find solutions to a long list of issues. These include, for example, a faster expansion of motorways, the controversial plans to replace oil and gas heating systems and the financing of basic child security. The tone within the coalition had become rougher in recent weeks, and conflicts had been fought out in public.