Germany could in turn ban ChatGPT after Italy

The next European country to ban ChatGPT after Italy could well be Germany. The German Data Protection Commissioner is indeed considering banning access to OpenAI’s chatbot for security reasons.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot based on the GPT-4 language model is in the sights of lawmakers. Following a security breach, the Italian data protection authority decided to ban ChatGPT. The chatbot is therefore no longer accessible in Italy since Friday, March 31. Italy accuses him in particular of infringing user data protection law. Other European countries, starting with germanycould therefore soon follow suit.

ChatGPT © Jonathan Kemper / Unsplash

Germany could effectively ban ChatGPT from its territory for security and confidentiality reasons. In any case, this is what the German data protection commissioner, Ulrich Kelber, implied.

Germany, France and Ireland could be next to ban ChatGPT

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence is a very handy tool for answering all kinds of queries, but it’s not flawless. Recently, Samsung employees even exposed sensitive information using ChatGPT. The chatbot therefore worries the authorities more and more in the world.

During an interview with the newspaper Handelsblatt, Ulrich Kelber spoke about Italy’s decision to ban ChatGPT. He revealed that the authorities of his country are in discussion with the Italian government about chatbot ban. ” In principle, such an action is also possible in Germany said the German data protection commissioner.

Germany isn’t the only country to argue with Italian regulators over the ChatGPT ban. In effect, a spokesperson for the Irish Data Protection Commissioner explained that his country coordinate with all EU data protection authorities on this matter “. Even the french government started talks with Italy. In addition to non-compliance with user data protection law, Italy also criticizes OpenAI for not monitoring whether minors are using its chatbot.

Of course, the decision to ban ChatGPT not unanimous in Italy. The country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, himself said that this decision is ” hypocrite because other platforms also have privacy and data collection issues. A similar decision could therefore be just as badly received in Germany.

Source : Neowin