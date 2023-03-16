Germany’s most popular streamer HoneyPuu: It’s cool to have small breasts!

Isabell Schneider (22), better known online as “HoneyPuu”, is Germany’s most famous streamer Twitchplays games like Minecraft or Call of Duty live in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators.

In January 2023, she topped the global Twitch charts with over 800,000 hours of watch time, briefly becoming the biggest female streamer in the world.

HoneyPuu is not only super successful, but also breaks numerous men’s hearts with her cute look.

She wasn’t always happy with her looks. “I think everyone is critical of themselves and says there’s something I don’t like,” she admits in a YouTube video.

Isa used to be bullied because of her stature. “When I was in school, I was often told that I looked like a boy. Don’t have a bottom, don’t have breasts,” the streamer continues. That hurt her very much.

She has often thought about an operation and, standing in front of the mirror, imagined what she would look like then. But one Breast augmentation is out of the question for the pretty blonde.

“It’s really stupid to do this for other people. It’s cool to have small breasts because you don’t have to wear a bra, it doesn’t sag,” says the 22-year-old.

And also her friend, who is also a successful streamer Sascha Hellinger alias “Unsympathisch TV” is against breast surgery, as she reveals.