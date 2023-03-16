Markets advance cautiously, attentive to the banking sector

Mexico City.- The main stock markets in the US and Mexico are operating on the rise and the dollar appreciates after the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) while closely monitoring the situation of the world financial sector.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq rose 1.4 percent, the S&P 0.92 percent and the Dow Jones 0.30 percent.

In Mexico, the IPC of the BMV advances 0.56 percent, while in Europe the Euro Stoxx, with the 50 most important shares of companies in the eurozone, gains 1.5 percent.

In retail crosses, the dollar rises 12 cents when sold at 19.55 units and is bought at 18.47 in Citibanamex.

At wholesale, the currency operates with an increase of 11 cents, it is offered at 19.08 units, while in the international market -or Forex- it is traded at 19.1136 units, 13.81 cents above the previous closing.

According to a report by Banco Base, the depreciation of the peso is due to the continued caution in the exchange market due to the risks for the US banking system.

Uncertainty about the stability of the financial system persists, but one factor that tempered the nervousness of the markets was the announcement last night that Credit Suisse will take out a loan equivalent to US$53 billion from the Swiss National Bank (central bank of the country), to improve its liquidity.

The central bank in Europe raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent, in line with consensus, while in the US housing starts were reported to have risen 9.8 percent in February, up 0.1 percent. provided.

In the same vein, building permits in the US last month rose 13.8 percent, much higher than the 0.3 percent forecast by consensus.

In addition, initial claims for US unemployment support were reported to have dropped to 192,000 in the week ending March 11 from 212,000 the previous week. These labor figures reveal the strength of the US labor market.