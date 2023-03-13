Get to know the income tax refund scam and learn how to avoid it

This week begins the deadline for submitting income tax returns in 2023, but criminals are ahead of schedule. While the Federal Revenue has not even started to receive the documents yet, something that will only happen from Wednesday (15), the bandits are already starting to send scams related to the refund in the payment of taxes, with fraudulent messages and websites being used. to steal data from taxpayers or obtain improper payments.

The approach is the same that appears year after year, such as receiving the amount in advance or additional amounts for a quick action, in a type of occasion-related scam that always circulates around. “It’s a very tempting trap. Once again, criminals take advantage of ignorance and the desire to receive extra earnings while promising simplicity and speed in obtaining money”, explains Afonso Morais, CEO of Morais Advogados Associados.

The scam usually starts via email, SMS or WhatsApp messages. The contacts arrive on behalf of the federal government, with the right to a design that simulates the appearance of official communications and high amounts offered in restitution, alongside links to a registration or access to the system to view payment receipts or carry out withdrawals.

These fake pages ask for personal and credit card details, which go directly into the hands of scammers. In other cases, malicious links request the download of applications for the cell phone or take users to sites full of advertisements, through which the victims can have the device contaminated with malware that can also steal saved information or display advertisements to generate income for criminals.

In other ways, people or companies can offer the anticipation of amounts to be paid by the Federal Revenue only from the end of May. They do not ask for guarantees while offering the money in exchange for payment of withdrawal or withdrawal fees — usually, the victim makes the transfer but never receives the refund, which is paid directly by the government into the bank account indicated by the taxpayer.

The bandits’ bet on the rush and lack of attention of users can also appear in another category of scam, which begins to appear, normally, after the delivery of the statements. Fraudulent e-mails or messages point out that the taxpayer has fallen into the fine mesh of the Income Tax, which indicates problems in the amounts declared and paid; again, links to fix the situation or third-party services that promise to fix things are available, all fraudulent and with an eye on receiving undue payments or the theft of personal and financial data.

How to protect yourself from the Income Tax refund scam?

The Federal Revenue itself updates the alert, year after year. The government points out that, when contacting via email or text message, links to access systems, vouchers, forms and applications are not indicated. Likewise, all access must be done through the official portal of the agency and through the citizen’s gov.br account.

In addition, the entire data flow must pass through the Federal Revenue’s own systems. This means that third-party services for receiving declarations, corrections or payment of taxes or refunds is irregular; Be wary, especially, of those who promise to make payments faster than the official one, as this type of clearance simply does not exist.

Therefore, always be wary of anyone who charges fees for releasing refunds or removing the fine mesh, as well as claims of direct access to the Federal Revenue systems. Ideally, citizens should not make any payments other than to the agency itself. Also be wary of the need to download applications or software to obtain payments or correct statements.

“Always be suspicious of ‘unique opportunities’ and check the history of institutions. Whenever looking for lines of credit, it is essential to look for companies registered by the Central Bank”, completes Morais. He also indicates care in the analysis of fees to be paid or interest involved, in addition, of course, to care with far-fetched promises or early refund payments, as this process is entirely carried out by the Federal Revenue Service, within the deadlines determined by the Federal Revenue itself. institution.