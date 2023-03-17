Gifts from abroad that Trump received remain unreported: Democrats

Washington.- Donald Trump’s White House failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign countries worth more than a quarter of a million dollars, and that federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given to him by the president of El Salvador, as well as golf clubs that the Prime Minister of Japan sent him, according to a report by House Democrats released this Friday.

Among the unreported items are 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth more than $45,000 in total, including a dagger valued at $24,000, and 17 gifts from India that include priceless cufflinks, a Taj Mahal vase with value of 4 thousand 600 dollars, according to the report of the Democrats of the Oversight Committee of the House.

Gifts worth several hundred dollars from foreign officials to the President, Vice President, and their families must be reported to the Department of State under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act.

The report by House Democrats, citing State Department records, says the number of gifts reported by Trump and his family are fewer than the number revealed by previous presidents.

That said, the document notes, although the White House did not report some of the gifts that were made to the State between 2017 and 2019, it did not report more than 100 foreign gifts with a total value of more than $250,000.

The report indicates that federal officials have been unable to locate the life-size painting of Trump that, according to internal White House correspondence, was sent by the president of El Salvador and delivered to the US embassy in El Salvador. as a gift to Trump, just before the 2020 US election.

According to the report, the US ambassador to El Salvador notified US officials about the gift and requested help in shipping it.

The report says there are “no records of the disposition of the painting” by the National Archives and Records Administration or the General Services Administration, although some documents suggest it was moved to Florida in July 2021 as Trump property. .