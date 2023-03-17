How To Change Waze Voice | practical guide

Did you know that you can change your Waze voice? There are numerous speech options within the app, ranging from different languages, promotional voices and even personalization with your own speech.

The application’s assistant is a great ally for guiding drivers on the streets and preventing those in front of the wheel from looking at the map on their cell phone screen all the time.

Below you can find a guide to make this change in a practical and simple way. It is worth noting that the step-by-step works on both Android and iOS.

Changing Waze Voice

1. When opening the application, tap on the speaker icon, located in the lower right corner of the screen;

2. Then, click on the “More audio options” button;

3. In the “Sounds” category, you can see that the default voice is selected in the “Portuguese (BR) – João” or “Portuguese (BR) – Maria” option, so tap on it to change it;

4. In the “Voice instructions” tab, a wide range of options will be shown to choose from, just click on the desired voiceover, which will automatically become your new assistant in the app.

Include your own voice

One of the coolest features of Waze is being able to customize the assistant with your own voice. To access this feature, simply return to the “Voice instructions” tab.

1. Back on the home screen, tap the speaker icon;

2. Then, click on the “More audio options” button;

3. In the “Sounds” category, tap the button below it;

4. When accessing it, select the option “Add a voice”. A security alert will be displayed, informing you about the clarity and accuracy of recording your voice. Then just click on the “Ok” button;

5. On this tab, you’ll need to tap each button represented by a Waze voice command, such as “All set. Let’s go!” and “Start driving”;

6. The phrases have a maximum recording time, ranging from 3 to 6 seconds, so tap on the microphone icon and say each prayer;

7. Tap the “play” button to hear how the recording turned out. If everything is right, click on “Save”;

8. When finished, just give the voice set a name and select it as the default.

So, did you like to know this option? So enjoy and check out the complete guide on how to use Waze.