Twitter now shows how many times a tweet has been saved. Recently, the network added the statistic to the post’s information, alongside the amount of retweets, quotes and likes.

The news was announced by the official Twitter Support profile on Thursday (16) and the platform did not justify the addition. The company points out, however, that the list of tweets that the user saved remains private — only the count of post tags that becomes public information.

The ability to save tweets was a solution from Twitter to allow you to save posts to check later. The same function exists in other social networks, such as Instagram.

When a tweet is saved, the author of the tweet is not notified of the interaction and does not know who was the profile that marked the publication.

only on iPhone

For now, the change can only be found in the Twitter app for iOS. The reason for the exclusivity is unknown, as the addition appears to be quite simple. There is no forecast for the launch of the feature on other platforms.