Source | Meet the new horror series from the director of Lost

Those who like terror, suspense and science fiction can now celebrate, because the series Origin — success on American TV — reaches the Globoplay no March 21st. Starring Harold Perrineau (prying friends) and directed by Jack Bender (Lost), the production promises to bring many moments of tension and fright to the public.

The plot follows a family formed by the couple Jim (Eion Bailey) and Tabitha Matthew (Catalino Sandino Moreno) and their children Julie (Hannah CHeramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster). During a trip across the United States, they get lost and end up entering a small town in the midwest of the country.

To everyone’s surprise, the main road is blocked by a fallen tree, but they manage to find a makeshift path to get through. Everything was going well, but when they try to leave the place, the family realizes that they can’t and no matter how much they go through other streets, they always end up returning to the same place.

Intrigued, they try to talk to the townspeople and discover that everyone who lives there has arrived there the same way, and also cannot leave. To make matters worse, during the night the place is surrounded by mysterious creatures.

Making the most of suspense and mystery, the first season of Fromas it is called in the original, has 10 episodes and uses the supernatural to scare the public.

Who are the Origin characters?

In addition to the family that forms the nucleus of protagonists, the series has other relevant characters. Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is the county sheriff, a tough but kind-hearted man who has seen many people die; yet he believes that one day he will be able to leave that place.

Donna, played by Elizabeth Saunders, is the big boss of Casa Colônia, a big house that serves as a shelter for newcomers to the city. Finally, there is Jade (David Alpay), a very rich and arrogant software developer who is slow to believe what is happening.

Origin’s success

Those who were curious about the series will like to know that Origin It got 96% positive ratings from experts on Rotten Tomatoes. The common public also liked the work, evaluating it with 88% of positive reviews.

Therefore, the audience can expect a well-written and well-tight series, without leaving loose ends or unnecessary holes.

When does Origin premiere on Globoplay?

Origin premieres its first complete season on Globoplay on March 21st. Stay tuned so you don’t miss out,