Gisinger young shooters with the best results

During the winter months, the young shooters take part in the school district rounds. The sum of the four best results from the five competitions form the result of the student rounds.

The young shooters of the Union Schützengesellschaft Gisingen, Nofels and Tosters were able to achieve strong results again. In the student rounds and the student district championship, they won two gold and four silver medals in the individual ranking and two gold and one silver medal in the team ranking!

We wish the Gisinger young shooters a good shot next season!

Student district rounds youth 1 supported 20

Platz 2: Dietinger Aaron – 777,5R

Platz 7: Dietinger Julian – 735,3R

9th place: Giesinger Henok – 714.2R

Student district rounds youth 2 supported 20

1st place: Poppeller Vincent – ​​802.2R

2nd place: Urban Jonas – 783.4R

4th place: Rist Johannes – 758.7R

5th place: Urban Lucas – 746.3R

6th place: Zimmermann Ilias – 504.4R

Student district championship youth 1 LGA 20

Platz 2: Dietinger Aaron – 197,6R

Student district championship youth 2 LGA 20