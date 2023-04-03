“Give up your disastrous project”: the letter from left-wing parliamentarians addressed to Emmanuel Macron

BFMTV DOCUMENT – A delegation of left-wing deputies and senators will deliver to Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff a letter in which they ask the president to withdraw the pension reform.

They say no to Matignon and write to the Élysée. While La France insoumise and the French Communist Party announced that they will not go to the consultation initiated by Élisabeth Borne on Tuesday, the left-wing parliamentarians wrote a letter addressed to Emmanuel Macron.

Inside, deputies and senators from the various left-wing political parties are once again calling for the withdrawal of the pension reform which must still be examined by the Constitutional Council before a possible promulgation by the President of the Republic. BFMTV was able to consult this letter, which will be delivered to the Élysée after a march from the National Assembly.

“For more than two months, a social movement, historic by its union unity, its scope and its determination, has not ceased to express its refusal to you”, can we read at the beginning of this letter.

“Your refusal to listen to the people fuels their anger”

Referring to “hundreds of thousands of French people” who “mobilize” every day, the parliamentarians ask the head of state not to “claim that they have no legitimacy”.

“Your refusal to listen to the people fuels their anger and creates an unprecedented social, political and democratic crisis,” we can still read.

In this same letter, the deputies question the “legitimacy” of a reform “rejected by the majority of the people who, moreover, cannot even claim a successful debate and a democratic vote”.

“We ask you to agree to meet us”

Reproaching the head of the executive for having recourse to articles 47-1 and 49.3 of the Constitution to speed up the debates in Parliament and have the text adopted without it being voted on in the National Assembly, the parliamentarians on the left are asking for a once again and solemnly” to Emmanuel Macron to “give up” his “disastrous project by withdrawing it”.

The left-wing parliamentarians finally ask the President of the Republic to “give the floor” to the French on this reform “by way of a referendum”.

“Mr. President, in this perspective of ending the crisis, we solemnly ask you to agree to meet with us”, finally write the signatories of the letter, refusing consultation with Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.