The repercussion in the political arena of the aggression suffered by Berni

On this occasion, Vidal did not make specific references to the management in the area of ​​his successor, Axel Kicillof, and addressed the family of Pedro Daniel Barrientos, the murdered driver, and “the millions of Buenos Aires residents who go to work in fear ”

Without specific allusions to the episode that occurred around noon on Avenida General Paz, the current legislator of the PRO He took aim at the political system for its lack of answers. “It became a dramatic circus without spectators,” he said.

“It is fed up, cynicism and the story without answers,” the former governor of Buenos Aires wrote on her Twitter account, Mary Eugenia Vidal after the incidents and the attack on the Minister of Security, Sergio Berni .

For this reason, according to the Buenos Aires official, “society’s weariness prevails, and the only way to get out of this situation is with order, work and without a story,” he wrote and closed his thread on the subject.

“We are totally against all violence, Argentines deserve to live in peace,” said the former legislator for the PRO in the Chamber of Deputies on his Twitter account. However, he immediately took aim at his political adversaries in the front of all . “They released prisoners, endorsed takeovers, sided with criminals,” Wolf said.

“The City police had to take action in the face of a problem with the Nation and PBA ”, Wolf said, alluding to the operation with which members of the metropolitan force were able to remove Berni from the place, who was surrounded by drivers and protesters who attacked him continuously.

The Secretary of Public Affairs of the City of Buenos Aires, Waldo Wolf questioned the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni for his intervention this noon in the protest of the drivers for the murder of one of his companions in La Matanza, and warned about the lack of coordination between the portfolios of the area in the Nation and in the Province.

Cristian Ritondo: “The neglect in terms of security is unbearable”

The head of the PRO block in Deputies pointed out against the security policy of the government of Axel Kicillof, after the incident in which Sergio Berni was attacked

The president of the block PRO in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Christian Ritondoreferred to the riots that took place shortly before noon the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berniwho was attacked by drivers from different transport lines who were protesting the murder of one of his colleagues.

“One of the most urgent claims in the Province is for greater security and the only response from the governor (Axel Kicillof) is to hide behind Berni. The Minister of Security seeks to speak with those affected, but people are already tired of words and want facts,” Ritondo said after the crisis that took place this Monday, April 3, in the cut that the UTA workers had arranged in General Paz avenue, at the height of Route 3.

Ritondo, who served as Minister of Security during the administration of the former governor Mary Eugenia VidalHe recalled a specific management measure against crime that had been applied in the 2015-2019 period and questioned the current management for discontinuing it. “We implemented a program, in coordination with the Ministry of Transportation and chambers and unions of the sector, for the installation of cameras and panic buttons on the most complicated lines and hottest routes. The system allowed the driver to activate a panic pedal that triggered an alert to a monitoring center, which operated on the second floor of the security ministry in the silverand that allowed live access to the images inside the unit and its exact position ”, recalled the PRO legislator.

“Coverage was reached in approximately 1,200 units,” Ritondo said, but later regretted that “due to not renewing the contract, the system was abandoned and by mid-2022 there were almost no units with coverage.”