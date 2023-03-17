Gladiator 2: One of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time is in it

23 years after legendary masterpiece Gladiator, the successor to Ridley Scott is slowly becoming a reality. The original caused a sensation at the turn of the millennium and won five Oscars (in the categories Best Film and Best Actor, among others). Gladiator single-handedly revived the genre of the ancient set monumental films again, played over worldwide $460 million and helped the New Zealander Russell Crowe to a long and successful Hollywood career.

Gladiator 2: The Sequel is finally taking shape

Film fans have had to wait for a sequel for 23 years now. The long wait is probably primarily due to the fact that the two main actors Russell Crowe as Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus at the end of Gladiator (buy now ) bless the time and for a long time it was not clear how the story go on.

The screenplay for Gladiator 2 is now complete and envisages that the plot 25 years after the first uses. Lucius, the son of Lucille (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of the villain Commodus, is now grown and apparently still deeply impressed by the exploits of Maximus. Supposedly he has it up to Caesar brought. Much more is not known about the plot yet.

Gladiator 2: Who is playing?

One of the most important questions in the past has always been whether we will see Russell Crowe again in any form in Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) couldn’t be pinned down to a definitive statement, but it would be a return probably only conceivable in the form of a flashback to the past. Whether we will see Russell Crowe, who will soon return to cinema screens with The Pope’s Exorcist, in Gladiator 2 is extremely uncertain at the moment.

However, Paul Mescal has now been confirmed as the main actor. The 27-year-old Irishman was nominated for an Oscar for best actor in the drama Aftersun this year, but went away empty-handed. He is a veteran theater actor and is currently recognized as one of the most promising aspiring Hollywood stars. As Deadline reports, he will be joined by none other than Denzel Washington.

The 68 year old two-time Oscar winner was apparently persuaded to play in Gladiator 2 by Ridley Scott himself. It’s safe to say that Denzel Washington is one of the most popular and successful Hollywood stars of all time. For generations he has shone in top-notch films such as Training Day or Flight. His involvement in Gladiator 2 should continue to fuel the hopes of many film fans for a worthy successor to Gladiator. However, it is not yet certain when the film will hit the cinemas.

