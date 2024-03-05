Global fall of Facebook and Instagram leaves a rain of memes

The global fall of Facebook and Instagram this March has left a shower of cute and witty memes on the Internet.

Although the interruption of Meta platforms prevented millions of users around the world from using social networks, this did not stop many from taking it with humor.

Internet users turned to Twitter, which was filled with funny jokes during the approximately two hours of the applications’ fall.

Despite the effects, many chose to put into practice the old saying “in bad weather, good face” and decided to take the crisis with sportsmanship.

The mockery included scenes from movies, cartoons and famous people such as Mr. Bean, Kate Perry and of course, Mark Zuckerberg.

Even the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís joined the wave of jokes.

Elon Musk, owner of

The problems began to be detected around 4:00 pm (Spanish time), according to the Downdetector website, which monitors access incidents to different services based on user reports and incidents.

Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – attributed the fall to maintenance work on its platforms and asked users to wait a few minutes to log into their accounts.

“We are aware that people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” company spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on Twitter.

After solving the problem, Facebook announced that it was back. “We are very sorry for those who were unable to access Facebook earlier today,” he said.