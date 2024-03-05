What is behind the rise of violence?

PRINCE PORT – The suspension of both national and international flights in Haiti affected the return of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is on tour abroad coordinating a deployment of international forces to contain the armed violence that afflicts the Caribbean country.

Armed groups extended their influence to airports, including the strategic Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, the main entry point into the country from abroad. Local reports indicate that airlines canceled flights on Monday, and incidents of gunfire were reported in the surrounding area.

Officially, Henry’s whereabouts have not been confirmed by the Government. Although his return to the country was expected, the situation at the airports and the uncertainty generated by the violence complicate his return. The United States expressed interest in Henry being able to return to Haiti, but refrained from commenting on his possible contribution to the logistics of the transfer.

Faced with this escalation of violence, the Haitian Government declared a state of emergency and a three-day curfew. In addition, there was a massive escape of prisoners from the main prison in Port-au-Prince as a result of the crisis.

Who is behind these attacks?

Those responsible for the recent attacks are identified as gang leaders, led by prominent figures such as Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue.” Chérizier, a former elite police officer, has publicly announced his intention to capture senior government officials, leading to an increase in violent clashes, including attacks on police barracks that resulted in loss of life. human.

Another prominent leader in this conflict is Johnson André, nicknamed “Izo”, who leads the “5 Seconds” gang. His involvement in the attacks has been evidenced in viral videos, underscoring the complexity of alliances and rivalries within Haiti’s gang world.

Why have gangs acquired so much power?

The growing power of gangs in Haiti is attributed in part to their ability to adapt and grow stronger amid the country’s political and economic instability. With the state weakened and an underfunded police system, gangs have found space to expand their territorial control and increase their influence.

Weapons smuggling and ransom payments for kidnappings have provided them with significant financial resources, allowing them to acquire sophisticated weaponry and increase their military capabilities. Recent reports indicate the confiscation of heavy caliber weapons destined for Haitian ports, which shows the growing sophistication and danger of these criminal organizations.

Source: With information from Europa Press