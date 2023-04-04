Global warming: how to explain the drop in greenhouse gas emissions in France?

Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 2.5% between 2021 and 2022. Explanations.

Greenhouse gas emissions on French soil fell by 2.5% between 2021 and 2022. Overall, less CO2 was emitted in France, but there are strong disparities depending on the sector. They increased by 8% in the energy sector, by 2% in transport, but fell by 8% in industry and by 15% in the residential and tertiary sector. The decreases in emissions are mainly due to a mild winter and very high energy prices. In 2022, the French emitted 408 million tonnes of CO2, a figure down after a post-containment surge.

Need to take action in emitting sectors

The figure would make it possible to meet France’s objectives for steps towards carbon neutrality, but under certain conditions. “In 2022, we have just reached the carbon budget that we had set ourselves. But the High Council for the Climate recommends in the coming years, until 2030, to double each year the rate of reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions. That presupposes policies and measures in all emitting sectors, which today are lacking“, nuance however Morgane Créach, director general of Réseau Action Climat.