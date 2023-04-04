“Not with me”, Bullrich’s warning to Berni after the attacks

After the attacks against Sergio Berni in La Matanza, where he arrived due to a protest by drivers demanding the murder of a colleague, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security hinted that they “threw a dead man” at them.

Berni assured that it was an “ambush” and that there were “infiltrators” from the opposition. Given this, Patricia Bullrich did not hesitate to go out to the crossing to reject these accusations and put a stop.

“Not with me, Berni”, began the former Minister of Security. “The truth is the truth. There is no conspiracy theory. The truth is anguish, the death of a bus driver. It is the chronicle of a death announced”, continued the pre-candidate for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Bullrich’s close circle also denied the accusations and described it as “absurd.” The “conspiracy theory”, as the pre-candidate mentioned, was born from the appearance of posters that said “They took so much from us that they took away our fear”, the same ones that were seen at a neighborhood meeting that she led days ago.

For this reason, those closest to Bullrich assured that if the ruling party “had a relationship with reality, they would know that (the cartels) are everywhere.”

Meanwhile, from the national opposition they pointed to the lack of security that Minister Berni had and asked to thank the City Police for the rescue while he was beaten by the protesting drivers.

“It is worrying that they are so far from reality. The government does not realize the level of social anguish or the deep crisis,” they insisted.