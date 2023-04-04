Invitation to the coronation of Charles III: Camilla is now officially “Queen Camilla”

It is official.

In a month will Charles III. crowned king. As part of the invitations, the Palace has now for the first time Camilla as „Queen Camilla“ designated.

The palace released a floral invitation card with the appropriate title on Tuesday evening, which will be sent to the more than 2,000 invited guests.

The floral invitation card for the coronation Foto: Buckingham Palace/AP

The royal family also shared a new portrait of the couple in the Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, which shows them both smiling and arm-in-arm familiarly. Charles (74) and Camilla celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 75-year-old had been referred to as the royal consort, i.e. “Queen Consort”, in official palace communications. A few months before her death, Charles’ mother Elizabeth II had expressly stipulated that Camilla would also be crowned queen and bear the title.

A royal insider source told the British news agency PA that “Queen Consort” has been used in recent months to make a clear distinction with the Elizabeth II anchored as “Queen” in people’s minds. “The coronation is now an appropriate occasion to officially use the title “Queen Camilla”. All previous royal consorts were known by the title “Queen” and their first names,” the unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The couple’s coronation is to take place on May 6th in Westminster Abbey in the presence of numerous international guests, flanked by large street parties. (dpa)