Fazzoletti gave a letter to prove raffreddore and allergy? Ecco le migliori marche da comprare al supermercato secondo i test

I fazzolettini di carta fanno, ormai, part of our daily life. Ne abbiamo almena un pacco nelle borse, oppure sul comodino, ed è anche piuttosto difficile pensare che prima non ististevano. Oggigiorno ne esistone di tantissimi tipi, ma quali sono le migliori marche da aquistare al supermercato, in terms of quality, price and environmental impact? Scopriamolo insieme.

Utili per ogni evenienze, i fazzolettini di carta sono oggetti diventati ormai indispensabili, soprattutto when siamo fuori casa. With the arrival of spring, poi, pollini and allergies do not lasciano truce to chi ne soffre ed è per questo che bisogna scegliere a prodotto di good quality that does not irritate the skin that is morbid and delicate.

Dunque, come capire quali sono i fazzoletti di carta a prova di raffreddore e allergia?

To solve the problem I have thought of the experts of Altroconsumo that have not yet added a classification of the migliori fazzolettini di carta in circolazione. Gli studi risalgono al 2021, ma tutora restano validi i risultati dei effettuati test. Even so, I can see which is the sanitary card migliore e l’aspirapolvere (with no sack) more performant, the same is classified by the test carried out in the laboratory to assess the resistance of the card, the absorption capacity and the impact of the product has sull’ambiente.

Quali aspects sono stati presi in considerazione?

Per stilare la classifica, gli esperti si sono basati su alconi fattori specifici di paragone. In addition, the “physical test”, overcame the sensibility, but also the size and thickness of the letter. In linea generica possiamo dire che i fazzolettini di carta sono composti da quattro veli. Questi ultimi possono essere fumati (a cui devono prestare più attenzioni coloro che soffrono di reazioni allergiche), oppure ecologici (più attenti anche all’ambiente).

Inoltre, the various marches of fazzoletti are state substantiated there verifies a system of international certification PEFC, which supports the sustainable forestry. Ad esampio, when there is an “Ecolabel” label on the package, it means that the type of fazzoletti is made with recycled or vergini fiber. infinite, We also remember that i fazzolettini di carta sporchi vanno gettati nel cassonetto dell’umido. At this point, siamo pronti per decree i vincitori della “competitione”.

Fazzoletti gave a letter to the test of raffreddore, allergy and influenza? Ecco quali will acquire second laboratory analysis

Secondo Altroconsumo (which has analyzed and compared 33 different marches), i fazzoletti di carta migliori (in termini di qualità) sarebbero i “Carta Calla Everyday” with a score of 75 (quality best). This product has obtained 83 points for the practical test, 46, poi, for the environmental impact and 70 for the label. To obtain the title of the best purchase (quite good quality and adequate price) I am selling “Solo Premium” at discount Aldi, che hanno ottenuto un punteggio complessivo di 73 punti..

Al terzo posto, arrivano i fazzoletti “Esselunga Ecolabel” with 74 punti (good quality).