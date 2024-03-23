Ready for a puppy? Adopt a pet

They’re fun, they’re fluffy, and even their breath is adorable. Puppies are hard to resist! With the National Puppy Day It is 23 of March Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of pets in shelters by 2025, is encouraging those who want to add a new puppy to their family to choose the adoption option.

According to the most recent data from (Petfinder.com)Petfinder.com, currently There are over 47,000 puppies available for adoption at shelters and rescue groups across the country. with the largest number of adoptable puppies located in California, Texas, Washington, New York and Illinois.

“Big, small, short or tall, now is a great time to open your home to a puppy from your local shelter or rescue group,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

“Not only will you save a life and support inhumane puppy mills, where female dogs are bred as frequently as possible and both male and female dogs spend their lives in small, dirty, stacked wire-bottom cages, but that you will also be part of the movement to make the United States a zero-sacrifice country by the year 2025.”

To celebrate the National Puppy DayBest Friends offers the following tips to new puppy parents that will help both them and their puppies succeed in and out of the home:

Expose puppies to a variety of sounds, smells, surfaces and objects. The idea is to help puppies become comfortable with the typical experiences they will continue to encounter as adult dogs.

Observe the puppy’s body language to determine if they feel safe and happy during new interactions. Let the puppies take things at their own pace; Don’t force them into situations where they seem uncomfortable.

In all cases, stop play if a dog appears stressed. It is crucial to keep interactions with dogs as positive as possible during this crucial learning time.

It is good practice to allow adult dogs to give appropriate and necessary feedback to puppies, such as correction for biting. This will help the puppies grow into socially appropriate adults.

Because puppies are vulnerable to certain diseases (such as parvovirus, distemper, and hepatitis), avoid public places such as sidewalks and parks frequented by other dogs until the puppy is fully vaccinated. However, it’s a good idea to take puppies on car rides and hold them in public, so they can experience the world with minimal exposure to pathogens.

After receiving approval from a veterinarian to take the new puppy out into the world, introduce them to the delights of walks, going to the park, or visiting someone’s home.

Positive exposure to people is the most important part of puppy socialization. Make sure people interact appropriately, without crowding, excessive petting or handling, petting the dog from the side, etc.

Puppies must learn which play behaviors are appropriate and which are not. They must learn that playing with toys is fun and rewarding, while biting or chewing on people never results in an encouraging response from a human.

To teach them that it is normal and appropriate to be alone at times, puppies over 8 weeks old should have some “alone time” every day.

After giving your puppy enough exercise to tire him out, leave him alone in a safe puppy area or crate. You can also put the puppies in the kitchen with a baby gate that prevents access to the rest of the house. Provide toys and diapers for peeing. Gradually increase the time the puppy spends alone.

“By spending time socializing and training your puppy, you are preparing him to become a well-behaved adult dog that will thrive in your home,” Castle said. “This is the best way to ensure your pup and your family have a lifelong relationship that everyone can enjoy.”

Visit (salvaunamascota.org) Best Friends to find a local shelter or rescue group and adopt a new puppy or dog.

SOBRE BEST FRIENDS

Best Friends Animal Society is the leading animal welfare organization working to end the practice of euthanizing dogs and cats in shelters across the United States by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends pioneered the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals euthanized in shelters from about 17 million per year to about 378,000. Best Friends runs life-saving programs across the country and has the largest sanctuary in the country. Working closely with a network of around 4,400 partners dedicated to promoting animal welfare, Best Friends is working to save all pets, Save Them All®.

