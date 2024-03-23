The Cuban duo Charly & Johayron is willing to continue with his career and leave behind the controversy in which he was involved a few weeks agoafter Johayron refused to talk about the protests in Cuba during an interview as well as Charly’s behavior on camera, disrespecting the situation.

This is demonstrated by the new publication that the urban music singers have shared on their social networks, with which they make it clear that they are focused more than ever on their music and the public that supports them every day.

“God told us: have faith, because what I want to give you is much more than what you are asking of me. Thank you to everyone who supports us unconditionally, we love you, the only truth is music. Thank you”expressed the duo on their Instagram account along with some videos belonging to one of their last concerts.

Let us remember that a few days ago Charly and Johayron were involved in a great controversy due to the reaction they had during an interview offered to the Cuban youtuber Dayanoti, in which the urban singers refused to talk about the massive protests on the island and where Charly starred in some quite inappropriate explicit gestures to the camera with his mouth.

Despite his attempts to express his point of view of what happenedCharly and Johayron have done nothing but receive the discontent and disappointment of a large majority of Cubans who have taken such behavior as a lack of respect for the Cuban people themselves.

Now everything indicates that Charly and Johayron are choosing to try to leave what happened behind them, as the romantic reggaeton artists have continued their tour of several cities in the United States.

The members of the group Carlos Coronado, better known as Charly, and his colleague Johayron Amores, proudly boast on their social networks of the affection given to them by those unconditional fans who still remain by their side despite their much-discussed actions.