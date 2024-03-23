It has cost me so many ups and downs

The new album material from the author of Barefoot It includes 15 songs, in which the singer poured many of her emotions after the breakup of the 12-year relationship she had with Gerard Piqué, father of her two children.

It’s about a album in which the Colombian once again showed her artistic essence, returning to that “old Shakira” who delivered songs like Anthology, If you go, Where are the thieves o One day in January. But, at the same time, he is reborn and reinvents himself with this album, flirting with other genres. An album with which she once again demonstrates her stature as an artist after having sacrificed her career to dedicate herself to her family, as she has revealed in interviews.

Now with Women no longer cry, A Shakira arrives who knew how to pick up her broken pieces and put them back together through the power of music. It is an album that exudes vulnerability, but also strength and resilience. And that she served as a refuge or relief while she faced heartbreak. And her experiences in love have always served as a source of inspiration.

The album contains collaborations with Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Grupo Fronteras, Ozuna, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Fuerza Regida and Cardi B. It also has the participation of the children of the artistMilan and Sasha.

As she herself has said, Women no longer cry It is the result of a healing process of transformation.

“There are three minutes left until the release of this album that has cost me so many months of work and so many ups and downs, but you have been there accompanying me. So, as you well know, it is an album that is the materialization of an alchemical and healing process, where so many emotions have been transformed, such as pain into resilience, anger into love, frustration into creativity. But it is a process that I have not done alone, so many people have accompanied me, all of you who have been there holding a healing dialogue in which I have been expressing my experiences. And in the moments when this wolf was howling, you were there healing me. This album has been a dialogue and a back-and-forth. And that’s what makes it more special: that I didn’t create it alone,” Shakira said before guests and local and international media.

“And my dream with this album is that it can accompany many of you through moments, because that is the destiny of an album: to accompany people in their experiences and become the soundtrack for many. And I hope that through this album you can celebrate, laugh, dance and find your own strength, just as I have found my own strength,” he added.

Shakira also thanked the artists who joined the record production, including Cardi B, with whom she recorded her new song Aimwhose video clip was screened while the singer said goodbye.

“It has been a great experience working with her (Cardi B), getting to know her as an artist, artistaza which is,” he said.

Likewise, the Colombian celebrated the success of the album, which on the same day of release was certified seven times Platinum.

“No, but how is it going to be?” she expressed in amazement, while looking at the plaque that Sony Music presented to her shortly before leaving the stage.

Women no longer cry

1- Aim (with Cardi B)

2- The Strong (with Bizarrap)

3- Long time no see

4- Rocket (with Rauw Alejandro)

5- In parentheses (with Grupo Frontera)

6- How, where and when

7- Nassau

8- Last

9- I congratulate you (with Rauw Alejandro)

10- Monotony (with Ozuna)

11- Music Sessions, Vol.53 (con Bizarrap)

12- TQG (con Karol G)

13- Acrostic (Milan and Sasha)

14- Empty Cup (with Manuel Turizo)

15- The boss (with Ruled Force)