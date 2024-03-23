Young man on a nudist beach in Miami assures that Cubans do not know how to behave in these places

A Cuban on TikTok made a video sharing his impressions from a nude beach in Miamiwhere in their opinion the most attractive thing is being able to walk with total freedom, showing their bodies without complexes or fear of being pointed out.

“It is a place actually free of hatred, of people’s hate.“They come to be free with their bodies, amorphous or well-formed, that doesn’t matter,” said this young woman.

However, something has caught their attention and they are Latinos who are not adapted “to what they can see for free, you don’t have to pay to see it, and a little unaccustomed and not flattered with this freedom of expression, of being, corporeal and physical”.

The Cuban added that when night begins to fall you begin to see “more libertine, more sadistic behaviors,” but what draws her attention the most is not this but the astonishment of the Latinos and their reactions as “sexual predators”.

“What damage has a culture so closed and with so little information like, for example, the Cuban culture, done to us as a society. The Cuban who comes to these parts and sees these types of things (…) often does not know how to manage his own emotions, They don’t know how to behave in environments like this”, he added, emphasizing that it is one of the negative consequences of a totalitarian system lacking freedoms like that of the island.