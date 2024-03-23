Places to travel to, here we tell you

The European country has 52 places declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO that summarize the rich past of the European country. From architectural masterpieces and monumental natural spaces to important pillars of the contemporary era.

In fact, the Condor airline begins flying from Miami to Frankfurt on March 26 with comfortable and modern Airbus A330-900neo aircraft and very attractive prices.

The airline will also have similar service to other cities in the United States over the course of the summer, including New York, Boston and Los Angeles with connections to other German and European cities. Consult the portal condor.com for more information.

Texas

Lubbock, home to ranches, vineyards and music, is located in the heart of West Texas. From its Western culture to its award-winning wine, this peaceful city of 264,000 people shows its best through its people and hospitality.

Texas is the fifth largest wine-producing state in the United States and about 90% of the grapes grown there are found in the High Plains.

Lubbock has established itself in recent years with the McPherson Cellars and Llano Estacado wineries with their tasting rooms. Visitlubbock.org

Estonia

This country, located next to the Baltic Sea in Europe, which was a Soviet republic and regained its independence in 1991, is a member of the European Union.

Tallinn is the capital, but Tartu has been named European Capital of Culture for 2024 and is recognized as the intellectual center of Estonia, home to its oldest university, as well as the Estonian National Museum and the impressive AHHAA Science Centre.

In recent years, its old town has been renovated. And it should be noted that the Church of San Juan, in ruins since the Second World War, has been completely restored. Many new commercial and commercial buildings have been built.

You may also want to visit Supilinn, just north of the city center. This historic neighborhood, once a poor neighborhood, is full of beautiful wooden houses and is now becoming one of the most attractive places in the city. Visitestonia.com

South Korea

This Far Eastern country, located near Japan, offers a wide variety of cultural attractions, including food.

Traveling to the country is easier than ever today. The government is waiving the electronic travel visa for US citizens and 21 other countries until the end of 2024.

After exploring futuristic cities such as Seoul and Busan, the cultural and historical side of ancient Korea awaits you in Andong, nicknamed the Spirit of South Korea, or the cemeteries of the ancient Gaya Mounds, declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 2023.

Chile

Stretching approximately 2,700 miles from north to south, long and thin, Chile offers spectacular landscapes along the Andes Mountains.

In the north, the Atacama Desert simulates the planet Mars on Earth, while thousands of kilometers of Pacific coastline look to the west and stunning Patagonia in the south.

July and August are winter months in the southern hemisphere, so you can find snow trails not far from the capital, Santiago. Chile.travel