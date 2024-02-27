Bayern Munich also joins the hunt for Xabi Alonso

MUNICH -, The new sports director of Bayern Múnich, Max Eberl praised the current Bayer Leverkusen coach this Tuesday, Xabi Alonso whose name is circulating to succeed Thomas Tuchel on the Bavarian bench starting next season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s sporting director for more than a decade (2008-2022) and after a brief spell at RB Leipzig (2022-2023), Eberl, 50, already tried to sign Alonso for ‘Gladbach’ in 2021, when the then Spanish coach trained the Real Sociedad subsidiary team.

“He told me that it was too early, that I had to accumulate more experience, and that’s what I really appreciated about him,” Eberl explained to the press, however remaining cautious about the possibility of Alonso coaching Bayern next season.

“You cannot draw conclusions between this (his offer when he was at Borussia) and the present,” explained the executive.

Lacking positive results (eliminated in the German Cup, distanced by 8 points from Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and having to come back from 1-0 in their Champions League round of 16 tie against Lazio), Bayern Munich announced a week ago that the current coach, Thomas Tuchel would not fulfill the last year of his contract and appointed Eberl to replace Hasan Salihamidzic, who was fired in May 2023.

Picsart_24-02-21_14-44-44-584.jpg In this file photo, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel greets fans before the German Bundesliga match against Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, December 17, 2023. AP/Matthias Schrader

“We have to put the puzzle together, with the players and a new coach,” explained this Tuesday an Eberl who fled the label of “savior” of the Bavarian club.

Eberl entered the Bayern academy at the age of six, went through all the club’s youth ranks and made his debut as a professional player with the Bavarian club.

He is considered a person close to Uli Hoeness, a legendary Bayern figure who continues to have great influence on the club.

Picsart_24-01-20_22-17-41-046.jpg Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. AP/Martin Meissner

Source: AFP