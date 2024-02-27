Like a princess! Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Leo Messi, celebrates her birthday with a themed party

It’s a party at Leo Messi’s house! His beloved wife had a birthday this Monday, February 26, and the entire family celebrated. Antonela Roccuzzo’s 36th birthday with a nice party which they witnessed to their followers through their social networks, where they shared photos celebrating the life of the beautiful Argentine.

Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo form one of the most beloved and acclaimed couples in the world of sport. Their love story dates back to when they were just children and over the years they have shown that their love remains intact and just as pure as the first day. Together they are parents of three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with whom Antonela blew out the candles on her 36th birthday.

For this appointment, The model had a princess-themed party. The family of five posed with a pastel cake and surrounded by balloons and princess decorations.

The ball star did not hesitate to dedicate a beautiful message of congratulations to his wife on her new return to the sun. “Happy birthday, Princess! I love you,” wrote the Inter Miami player.

For the occasion, Antonela looked gorgeous in jeans and a white vest, while her husband wore a casual and comfortable look for the birthday.

Given the images from the birthday party, the reactions of the couple’s followers were immediate and they sent their best wishes to the birthday girl for her new age. Furthermore, many did not overlook the opportunity to highlight the simplicity of the celebration in a positive way.

“The most calm and simple birthday, even if they have all the money in the world, the most important thing is to share that moment, they do understand it,” they said about this celebration on the comments board.