Food is the main concern of Cubans

HAVANA. – The Ideas Laboratory Cuba Siglo 21 carried out a survey to understand citizen perceptions regarding the long list of concerns and precarious situations in which they live on the island. The result of the study indicated that food is the main focus of citizens’ attention.

This study was carried out through 15 focus groups, one per province, with participants of various ages, genders, occupations and geographical areas of the country. Although they do not represent the entire population, they offer a relevant overview of the concerns and priorities of Cubans today, review CubaNet.

When asked about the daily problems they face, the majority of Cubans did not hesitate to refer to the distressing search for food in a country where shortages reign. Thus, the majority of the Cuban population suffers from malnutrition or poor nutrition, due to not being able to opt for balanced dishes and cover the necessary caloric intake.

Ranking of common problems

Nutrition: 99% of the participants identified nutrition as the main problem, highlighting the lack of availability or diversity of foods. 79% placed it as the highest priority.

Public Health and Sanitation: 58% indicated health and sanitation as the second urgency, being considered by 30% as the main one.

Electricity: The stability of the electricity supply was relevant for 56% of the participants, ranking as the third priority.

Public Insecurity: 40% highlighted crime and corruption as the fourth priority. Education: 45% considered educational quality as the fifth priority.

Public Transportation: 33% highlighted the need to improve public transportation, occupying sixth position in priorities.

They demand freedom

Cubans recognize that in addition to freedom of expression, they lack economic freedom on the island. Furthermore, they do not forget the more than one hundred political prisoners who are subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment.

66% of the participants considered that economic freedom is a priority to solve the problems in Cuba, followed by 26% who placed it in second place. Freedom of Thought, Expression and Communication: This freedom, which includes the independent press and the right to protest, was listed as the number 1 priority by 33% of participants, and as the second most important by 48%.

Furthermore, the unanimity among the participants was highlighted regarding the demand for the immediate and unconditional freedom of the more than 1,000 political prisoners as an essential precondition for any conversation or negotiation with the Cuban government, both nationally and internationally.

In the conclusions of its report Cuba Siglo 21 pointed out that the results of the survey reflect the diversity of concerns and aspirations within Cuban society. Although an absolute consensus is not sought, the coincidences and differences identified offer valuable perspectives on citizen perceptions. It is evident that the prioritization of the problems reflects the basic and urgent needs of the population, while the demand for fundamental freedoms underlines the desire for a significant change in the political and social landscape of Cuba.

Source: WRITING