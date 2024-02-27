When you marry another person, you usually adopt some of their customs. And that is the case of a Nicaraguan married to a Cuban, who shared a video on TikTok listing the behaviors she has adopted due to the influence of her partner.

In a TikTok video, the Nicaraguan, who is called @kapmeh_reyes on the social network and lives in Miami with her partner, highlighted some of the changes she made in her life as a result of marrying a Cuban.

“Obviously in my house we drink coffee morning, afternoon and night,” “Obviously I speak more Cuban than Spanish”“I call vegetables food” or “Obviously I no longer say what’s up, I say ‘asere, what a ball'”, are some of their new customs.

These videos have become a widespread trend on TikTok, where more than one user who is married to a Cuban man or woman has told of the changes they have made as a result of getting married. Recently, A Cuban-Spanish couple went viral making this trend.