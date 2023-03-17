GNTM: The makeover! Heidi’s model suddenly sees PINK

It is THE favorite episode of all GNTM fans – the big makeover!

This season, Heidi Klum (49) spares many models from too big a type change – this does not apply to 18-year-old Selma May! She not only uses the scissors, but also unpacks the paint.

Long brown hair, ice blue eyes and a bright smile. THIS is how GNTM fans know the young Selma. In the fifth episode, Selma sits in the barber chair and says that she is not completely happy with her current mane – but she did not expect THAT change.

Selma is still laughing, but only seconds later the tears flow Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Star hairdresser Cervando Maldonado makes short work of Selma’s hair, cutting off half of it. At the beginning, the Berliner seems relaxed, but with every centimeter that falls, her good mood fades more and more.

Model mom Heidi watches her and reveals: “The hair color that Selma gets today, let’s think about whether we’ve had it before? No, we haven’t yet!”

“What haven’t we had yet?” Asks Heidi Selma directly. “Pink?” she replies timidly. Bingo! Selma is shocked – and starts to cry: “That would be really horrible.”

Selma’s horror is about to become reality. “I’ll look like a flamingo,” the young model wails.

Selma’s hair is now shimmering pink. Now she’s made friends with it Photo: ProSieben/Yu Tsai

Not the only drama! When Heidi tells 20-year-old Sarah that her hair will not only be shortened to shoulder length, but that a bigger change is coming, she bolts!

“I can’t do it,” says the trained hairdresser in tears and makes the momentous decision: she’d rather keep her long black mane and jet home on the next plane.

Sarah couldn’t say goodbye to her hair, but she could say goodbye to the show Photo: ProSieben/Richard Hübner;

Heidi (left) is always looking forward to the makeover episode. Next to her Anya before the hairdresser’s appointment … Photo: ProSieben/Richard Huebner

Little tears flow with Anya too – first of all with joy. But this disappears after a few paper cuts. “I didn’t think it would be THAT short,” says Anya, shocked at her new pixie cut.

Anya: “I have to let that sink in first. The first time I looked at myself in the mirror I was like, ‘okay, damn, I look like a boy.'” Short and sweet: “I hate it.”

… and here after. Anya thinks her new look is “sh**” Photo: ProSieben/Yu Tsai

But there is also good news. The past has shown: THE candidates with the biggest type change tend to get pretty far.