New Administrative Director appointed for Dornbirn Hospital

From autumn, Mag. (FH) Peter Neier will take over the position of Administrative Director at Dornbirn Hospital.

The Dornbirn Hospital is managed by a trio of directors: Medical Director-Primary Edda Haberlandt, Nursing Director Bertram Ladner, MSc – and from the autumn Mag. (FH) Peter Neier will take over the function of Administrative Director. A specialist hearing committee unanimously proposed his appointment.

He is in charge of budgeting for the important healthcare facility in the region. With a turnover of around 108 million euros, the hospital, as the largest company, made the largest budget item in the 2023 budget of the city of Dornbirn. “We are pleased to have found an excellent expert for the complex financing of the hospital in Peter Neier. In addition, he has a high level of knowledge in the areas of project and process management and draws on the professional quality to lead the approximately 250 employees in the administration of the city hospital. As a member of the collegial leadership of three, he will continue to develop the Dornbirn hospital together with the chief physician and the nursing director in order to successfully meet the challenges of the future. We wish him all the best for his work in our house,” emphasizes health officer and mayor Dipl.-Vw. Andrea Kaufman.

expertise and work experience

Mag. (FH) Peter Neier (48) brings practical specialist knowledge and business experience to his new position as administrative director. The father of two worked in management positions in the private sector for over 10 years and has been mayor of the municipality of Nüziders since 2006 and will move to Dornbirn in the autumn. He is confident about his new task: “I am looking forward to this challenge. The municipal hospital is a modern healthcare facility and is of great importance to the region. We want to build on this together in the future.” Peter Neier studied operational process and project management at the Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences. The economist knows the municipal administration and is now looking forward to working in the health sector, “which I will tackle with great commitment. I am convinced that together we can handle the tasks of regional health care very well.”

Together, the trio of directors manages around 900 employees – including 158 doctors, 445 nurses and 256 people in administration – who care for around 40,000 outpatients and 15,000 inpatients every year. Here, the new administrative director focuses on people: “We can’t do it without profitability, we can’t stand it without humanity.”

Neier follows Fornetran