Audi shows Q6 e-tron and announces cheaper entry-level model

The Ingolstadt company shows the first pictures of the upcoming electric SUV. An affordable electric car is also in the works.

The German automaker has the first official pictures of the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron published. The well-camouflaged electric SUV can be seen at wintry test drives in the far north. The Q6 e-tron comes with one newly developed electronic architecturean innovative battery and charging management and a 800 volt electrical systemas Audi writes in a broadcast.

Audi Q6 e-tron during winter test

5 Pictures View slide show

Innovations in the cockpit Further information on the technical equipment was not revealed. However, it can be deduced from this that the Q6 e-tron with its 800-volt architecture is particularly high charging power will allow – probably up to a maximum 270 kW. One is also expected 100-kWh-Akkuwhich ranges from up to 700 Kilometer could worry. The motorization of the top version is currently assumed to have a performance of 450 kW (603 hp) off. Inside there should be more serious innovations, as previous spy shots indicate. Accordingly, Audi could use a larger, freestanding screen put in the center console.

First electric car at the main plant The Audi Q6 e-tron will be presented in the second half of the year, after which the car will be sent into production. This became the production site Main factory in Ingolstadt chosen. This is the first time that an electric car is in Ingolstadt manufactured. The current auto-electric cars are built in Zwickau, Brussels or at the Böllinger Höfe plant in Neckarsulm. Audi has announced by 2025 overall 20 new models imagine – more than half of them are to be operated purely electrically. At the same time, the Ingolstadt-based car manufacturer is making people sit up and take notice with another announcement.