Goalkeeper Oscar Whalley, object of criticism in Mexico for his Spanish accent: No xenophobia, but it is not normal

The journey of Oscar Whalley in Mexican lands he is suffering a series of complications due to issues that he never imagined when he signed for the Chivas de Guadalajara last summer after leaving Lugo. The goalkeeper born in Zaragoza has generated a multitude of criticism in the media for an uncontrollable aspect, such as his spanish accent.

It all started as a result of an interview with the goalkeeper in FOX Sports Mxicowhere he analyzed the preview of the round of 16 match of the Concacaf Champions League against Club Amrica. I really want to see the atmosphere and the people cheering. It has already been lived since these days. We are focused and looking forward to it starting to leave everything on the field. Every match is important, and even more so if it is a Clásico. I was able to learn from my companions what the battle is going to be like.

We already know the whole story…

This video, which was shared on the Mexican network’s social networks, unleashed a wave of criticism against the goalkeeper, like the one issued by a journalist, who assures that It is not normal for the Chivas de Guadalajara goalkeeper to have a Spanish accent.

Without xenophobia, or any kind of things that are not relevant, but it is not normal to see the Guadalajara goalkeeper with a Spanish accent. We already know the whole story and it is perfect, it is within the statutes, although (the issue of his nationality) the pressure begins.

It is worth remembering that Oscar Whalley, with a Mexican mother and an English father, has triple nationality, although much of her life has been spent in Spain. At only 12 years old she joined the youth academy. Royal Zaragozaa team that made him debut in the Second Division. The goalkeeper had the opportunity to play with the England and Mexico national teams, but he opted to defend the red colors.