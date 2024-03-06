Taylor Swift has family ties to poet Emily Dickinson

MIAMI.- The naturalness with which Taylor Swift write your songs It seems to be an inherited quality, since recently the company Ancestry, which is responsible for tracking people’s genetic links, revealed an important finding: the interpreter of Cruel Summer seems to be related to the poet Emily Dickinson.

According to the revelation of the organization, Swift and the American poet are sixth cousins.

“We need to calm down but how can we do it when we have BIG news!? Renowned American poets Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are sixth cousins,” reads a statement published by Ancestry on its Instagram account.

Taylor Swift’s writing

So far, neither Taylor nor her representatives have commented on the matter.

Dickinson was a prominent American poet who was born on December 10, 1830 and died on May 15, 1886. Among her most notable works are Because I could not stop for Death y Hope is the thing with feathers.

Her passionate verses made her stand out among the great male figures of the literary genre of the time, to the point of being one of the figures that rests in the pantheon dedicated to the most influential poets of North American culture, along with Edgar Allan Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Walt Whitman.

Taylor Swift’s impact on pop culture has been studied by many professors, and even in some universities around the world, courses have been opened to understand Swift’s influence on modern literature.