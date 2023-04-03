GOG: the last free game of March available, it’s your last chance

GOG’s spring sale is coming to an end soon. To mark the occasion, the platform will offer one last free game and we already know which one.

While the Epic Games Store will offer two new ones this afternoon, GOG is putting the cover back. Since the start of its spring sales, the platform for selling DRM-free PC games has been delighting its users with small bursts of free games. We were expecting it to end on March 30, but The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 creators’ store still has one last gift for you.

The last free GOG game available for a few more hours

Last straight line for the spring sales of GOG. On the occasion of its major commercial operations, the store has made a habit of regularly offering free games. So far, the platform has bet on horror, Lorelai, Neurodeck card game Psychological Deckbuilder, and fantasy metroidvania Alwa’s Awakening. The promotion period is coming to an end, a last gift will be distributed from March 31 to April 3, 2023 at 3 p.m., French time. Not to change, it was once again Billbil-Kun who spilled the beans in advance. So what will be the next free GOG game that will have the heavy task of concluding this spring salvo?

The next gift will be none other than Deep Sky Derelicts. A mix of RPG, turn-based strategy, deckbuilder and roguelike which had its small effect on the community. In a dystopian future, human society has split into two distinct classes: the poor and the privileged. You play as a petty outcast forced to scavenge the hulks of alien spaceships and stations to survive. Your ticket to high society: a mythical ship hidden somewhere in the Deep Sky sector. In a SF comic book atmosphere, form and control a squad of three mercenaries, search wrecks and take part in turn-based tactical combat. On the program, a plethora of customization options for the characters, generous replayability and two game modes: story and arena

As usual, this GOG free game is to be picked up on the Official page which is dedicated to him. Once nestled in your library, it will stay there for life. Be careful however, it will become chargeable again from April 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. French time