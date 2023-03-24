GOG: the next free game revealed in advance, it’s serious

To mark the occasion for its spring sales, GOG is offering several free PC games. The next one, which will be available in a few hours, is revealed in advance.

Less known to the general public than a certain Steam or even the Epic Games Store, the GOG platform also allows you to fill your toy library without heating up the credit card. With each major commercial operation, the store of the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 offers PC players to collect several free games. It was the horrific Lorelai who had the honor of opening the festivities, but just hours before her official announcement, the next gift has leak.

The next free GOG game has leaked

The Epic Games Store isn’t the only one delighting PC gamers. If the store of the creators of Fortnite has been able to create a real appointment with its weekly gift, the GOG platform is not left out. On the occasion of its seasonal sales, GOG constantly offers to recover several free games. After a horror adventure title with strong themes, the DRM-free PC game store will offer a new serious independent production, which is revealed in advance. As revealed by leaker car car-onlythe next free GOG game will be Neurodeck Psychological Deckbuilder.

Small peculiarity of this French roguelite card game, it is entirely focused on mental health. Players then face the main character’s phobias during battles that require deck building that improves as they progress. On the gameplay side, it will be necessary to meditate before each run to choose his personality traits directly altering the gameplay and mentally boosting the protagonist. This next free GOG game is a true adventure into the subconscious then based on simple RPG mechanics and monsters inspired by horror movies and everyday fears.

Neurodeck offers real artistic cachet and an interesting starting premise, but critics and players agree that it failed to transform the essay. Despite its efficient gameplay and tricky topics, this free GOG game lacks depth overall. You will be able to make up your own mind about it in just a few hours. Neurodeck Psychological Deckbuilder will indeed be available from Friday 24 to Thursday 30 March, at 3 p.m..