Segway Kickscooter P65E: Vibrant and luxurious electric kick

Tested product: Segway Kickscooter P65E

Lowest price: 14,999 kroner at Proshop

Segway-Ninebot has many electric kick models in its range. In the “premium” segment, however, they only have a handful, and the new P65E is one of them. It costs SEK 15,000, which is more than twice as much as the most common electric kickers from, for example, Xiaomi. So what do you get for your money?

Rating 4 out of 5 Opinion The Segway Kickscooter P65E is stylish, robust and powerful. It is also really comfortable and fun to drive. But the price is high and it is far too heavy to carry around. And if you want to drive it legally in traffic, you must choose a country other than Sweden. Positive Fast acceleration

Strong on uphills

Long range

Nice design

Feels sturdy

You get a lavish design to begin with. Kickscooter P65E is an electric kick that attracts attention. In addition to pops of color in the design, it has strong front and rear lights, and also a light show on the side that pulses in different colors. Which colors can you set yourself in the app.

Weighs like two electric kicks

The Elsparken is large and tall, with a comfortable and substantial handlebar. And it weighs almost 27 kilos, which is twice as much as Xiaomi’s compact models. It can also handle drivers weighing up to 120 kilos. So this is not a model for you who want to be able to fold it up and take it with you. At most, you can lift it into the car and take it to the summer cottage.

The electric kick can be folded, but is too heavy to be carried for longer distances.

But it feels much more like a real vehicle than the more portable and compact models, and the risk of accidents is probably lower. The lights are bright and it has yellow indicators both front and rear, so you can signal to other road users that you are about to turn. You activate them with a small button on the handlebars and they turn themselves off.

Must withstand the Nordic climate

The robust construction ensures a stable driving experience, and it never feels shaky, thanks in part to the unusually wide 10.5-inch tires. They must be designed to better cope with year-round weather. Puddles of water and slush weren’t a problem, but you probably shouldn’t drive on clean ice with wheels this small.

The acceleration is amazingly good, it feels like I have to hold the handle tightly when it goes away. It is significantly more fun to drive than most more or less legal electric scooters with motors around 250-300 watts. Even on challenging uphills, where other electric kickers lose speed and struggle up to 8-10 km/h, it throttles through without a problem at 25 km/h. This is how an electric kick should behave!

On the sides, you can have a pulsating light show going on.

This model has a 500 watt motor and reaches 25 km/h, so it is not legal to drive in Swedish traffic. Unfortunately, it is a fenced area that applies. It’s a shame, because it would have been perfect to get around town with or commute to and from work. Especially with the nice range, listed at 65 kilometers.

The P65E has a sibling model, the P65I, which is restricted to 20 km/h, but it is still not legal because the engine is too powerful. In many other European countries, however, P65I is legal, where you only look at the maximum speed. We will see if there will be any similar legislation in Sweden in the future, which allows more powerful engines but with a maximum speed of 20 km/h.

Honk and drive

The P65E does not have a bell, but instead a horn that sounds like a fire alarm, with a piercing, annoying beep. The same sound occurs if you turn off the kick, fold it, carry it with you or bump into something. Then a burglar alarm is activated, which also means that all the lights flash – and that everyone looks at you angrily. Maybe it can stop a spontaneous theft, but if the thieves are determined, it will probably go into the van anyway.

In the app, you can, among other things, see on a map how you have ridden.

To unlock the kick, use the app or one of the included nfc tags. Worth noting is that you have to unlock the kick with an nfc tag for the app to connect via bluetooth on first pairing, it took a while to figure out. Otherwise, it’s quick to get started. You connect a cord, screw on the handlebars with six screws, download the app, pair and then it’s done. The charging time is four hours and you connect a substantial electric cable directly to the kick. The status of the charge is visible via a large, pulsating LED light on the electric kick, a neat detail.

The display is quite large and clear. Here you can see, among other things, which of the three driving modes you are using – 18, 20 or 25 km/h. There is also a mode for assistance when walking with the kick. On the plus side, there is also a usb-c port so that you can charge your mobile phone during the trip.

A fun feature of the app is that you can see on a map where you have driven, and also see a replay of the ride afterwards where you can see how the speed changes.

The handlebar is wide enough for a comfortable position, and houses a large display.

Specifications

Model: Segway Kickscooter P65E

Tested: Mars 2023

Mer info: Segway-Ninebot

Motor: 500 W

Bacteria: 12 000 mAh 561 Wh

Tires front/rear: Luftfyllda (with gel stock)

Range fully charged: Up to 65 km

Max Speed: 25 km/h

Angle of climb: 22 %

Shock absorber front/rear: No

Breaks: Electronic rear + disc brake front

Charging time: 4 tim

Lighting: Front and back

Collapsible: And

Dimensions folded: 1190 x 634 x 567 mm

Dimensions open: 1190 x 634 x 1214 mm

Weight: 27 kg

Maximum driver weight: 120 kg

Water resistance: IPX5

Other: Nfc-lås, blinkers, usb-port

Lowest price: 14,999 kroner at Proshop