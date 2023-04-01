Google Grasshopper: How to Learn Programming Online for Free

Google Grasshopper is a free online programming learning platform developed by tech giant Google. If you are interested in learning to program, or want to improve your programming skills, then Grasshopper is an excellent choice.

With an intuitive and interactive interface, Grasshopper is a perfect tool for beginners who want to learn to program without the need for prior knowledge in the subject. In this article, we’re going to explore what Google Grasshopper is and how to use it to learn coding in an easy and fun way.

What is Google Grasshopper?

Google Grasshopper is a free programming learning platform, developed by Google, that helps beginners learn the fundamentals of programming.

It’s an interactive mobile app that teaches programming concepts such as languages, functions, conditionals, loops, and more. The platform is aimed at beginners who have no programming experience and are looking to learn basic coding skills to build their tech career.

With Google Grasshopper, users can learn to code in a fun and interactive way, with short lessons and hands-on challenges that can be completed anytime, anywhere.

How to use Google Grasshoppper?

To use Google Grasshopper, follow these steps:

Go to the Google Grasshopper website: The first step to start using Grasshopper is to access the tool official website and login via Google account;

Choose the lesson you want to learn: By logging in, you will have access to several available lessons. Choose the lesson you want to learn and click on it.

Complete the challenges: Each Google Grasshopper lesson is made up of several challenges. As you complete each challenge, Grasshopper advances to the next level. Each challenge is designed to teach a specific programming concept such as loops, functions, objects, and more.

Earn badges: Completing Grasshopper challenges earns you badges that indicate your progress in learning to code. Badges help keep the user motivated and move forward in the learning process.

Practice what you've learned: To really learn to program, it's important to practice what you've learned. Google Grasshopper provides sample code that you can edit and experiment with. Plus, you can start creating your own projects and apply the concepts you've learned in Grasshopper lessons.

Finally, it is important to mention that Google Grasshopper is an excellent resource for those who are starting to learn to program, but it is not the only source of learning. That is, it is essential to continue learning and exploring other resources, such as books and online courses.

What content does Google Grasshopper make available?

Google Grasshopper classes include topics such as: