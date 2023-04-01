Bad Neustadt: 11-year-old hit at the bus stop – the police are asking for information

An eleven-year-old high school student was repeatedly insulted during the week at the bus stop in Bad Neustadt by three boys of a similar age who he did not know, according to the Bad Neustadt police station.

as on Friday (March 31, 2023) against 1:25 p.m a dispute escalated, the eleven-year-old was put in a headlock by one of the perpetrators and with the Fist punched in the face been. The other two would have been in the immediate vicinity and the boys intimidatedis it[called

after the Personal details of the three young people are unknown, the Bad Neustadt police are now asking information from the public. Witnesses are asked to call 09771/60 60.