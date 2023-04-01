TOP 10 most searched cell phones in March at Oficina da Net

The smartphone market is increasingly frantic, but even so, there are models that are most sought after by consumers. In March, the site of the web workshop was used by many users who wanted to find out details about new devices from Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola. With all that volume, you can now find out what the 10 mobile phones most wanted by users.

Most searched cell phones in March at Oficina da Net

1º Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

2nd Xiaomi POCO F4



3rd Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G



4º Motorola Edge 30 Ultra



5º Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



6º Xiaomi Redmi Note 11



7º Xiaomi 12 Lite



8º Samsung Galaxy A54 5G



9º Xiaomi POCO X4 GT



10º Motorola Edge 30



