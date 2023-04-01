TOP 10 most searched cell phones in March at Oficina da Net

TOP 10 most searched cell phones in March at Oficina da Net

The smartphone market is increasingly frantic, but even so, there are models that are most sought after by consumers. In March, the site of the web workshop was used by many users who wanted to find out details about new devices from Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola. With all that volume, you can now find out what the 10 mobile phones most wanted by users.

Most searched cell phones in March at Oficina da Net

1º Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

2nd Xiaomi POCO F4

LITTLE F4
3rd Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO X5 Pro 5G
4º Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
5º Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra
6º Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11
7º Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite
8º Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A54
9º Xiaomi POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 GT
10º Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30
What is your cell phone brand?



34,81%




20,70%




12,72%




23,42%




8,36%



