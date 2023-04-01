Naruto: Spanish model shows the female version of Shikamaru in this bodypaint cosplay

Naruto: Spanish model shows the female version of Shikamaru in this bodypaint cosplay

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 1, 2023

The different seasons of Naruto introduced many interesting characters, including Shikamaru Nararecognized by the fandom for being the adviser to the Seventh Hokage, precisely Naruto Uzumaki.

The show based on the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and initially broadcast on TV Tokyo, which follows the main character ninja who wears orange and dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the The Nine-Tailed Fox locked inside, showed Shikamaru in a good part of its 220 episodes.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *