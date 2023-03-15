Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have leaked colors and storage

Google has at least two new smartphones practically ready to be announced, which are the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Now, new information about you has emerged, pointing out storage details and colors.

The German portal WinFuture brought some news about these new devices, which should hit the market sometime in June.

Apparently, the foldable Pixel Fold should be revealed in the colors “Carbon” (dark gray) and “Porcelain” (white / beige), with a variant of 256 GB of storage. Also informant Max Weinbach completed this information, revealing that there must also be a version with 512 GB.

On the other hand, regarding the intermediate Pixel 7a, the device should gain a single 128 GB variant, being offered in three colors: “Carbon” (dark gray), “Cotton” (white) and “Arctic Blue” (blue). . There is still a chance that a fourth color option will be revealed, called “Jade”, which would be a shade of green, but it is still uncertain.

Supposedly, the Pixel 7a should be priced around 500 euros, about R$ 2,820 in direct conversion to the real and without national taxes, while the Pixel Fold would have an initial price of approximately 1,700 euros (~R$ 9,590).

Max Weinbach says a possible date for the duo’s reveal is June 13, but both he and WinFuture’s Roland Quandt say that date could change.

Source: WinFuture