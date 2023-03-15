Meta announces more cuts in people and closes projects with NFT

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, will make more cuts this year. The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said that 10,000 employees will be laid off in the coming months. In addition, five thousand hiring positions that were in progress were frozen. Adding this to the 11,000 dismissed in November last year, the Target reaches 26,000 positions that ceased to exist in less than six months.

Zuckerberg says the idea is to make the company more efficient. For this reason, the company has announced that it will drop its NFT projects, including the technology’s compatibility with Instagram.

To help me put all the information on the table, today I talk to Bruna Thalita Aquino, founder of UNBOX your ideas, a digital marketing company. Bruna has a foot in business and in the influencers market and can help us understand both sides.

This is the Canaltech Podcast, published from Tuesday to Saturday, at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

meet the Porta 101.

Enter Canaltech’s social networks by searching for @Canaltech in all of them.

Get in touch by our email: [email protected]

between not Canaltech Offers.

This episode was scripted, hosted and edited by Wagner Wakka. The program also featured reports by Alveni Lisboa, Giovana Pignati and Vinícius Moschen. The audio review is by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga. The soundtrack is a creation of Guilherme Zomer and the cover of this program is made by Erick Teixeira.